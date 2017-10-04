FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition announces pricing of initial public offering
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition announces pricing of initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Black Ridge Acquisition Corp

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp announces pricing of initial public offering

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - ‍closing of company’s initial public offering of 12 million units is expected to occur on or about October 10​

* Black Ridge Acquisition - common stock, warrants, rights are expected to be traded on nasdaq under symbols “BRAC,” “BRACW” and “BRACR,” respectively

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - ‍each unit will be sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.