BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition announces pricing of initial public offering

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Black Ridge Acquisition Corp
* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp announces pricing of initial public offering
* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - closing of company’s initial public offering of 12 million units is expected to occur on or about October 10
* Black Ridge Acquisition - common stock, warrants, rights are expected to be traded on nasdaq under symbols “BRAC,” “BRACW” and “BRACR,” respectively
* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - each unit will be sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit