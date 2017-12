Dec 11 (Reuters) - Black Rose Industries Ltd:

* SAYS WILL SET UP PLANT TO MANUFACTURE POLYACRYLAMIDES IN JHAGADIA AT ESTIMATED COST OF 600 MILLION RUPEES‍​

* SAYS PLANT WILL BE FUNDED BY COMBINATION OF INTERNAL ACCRUALS, EQUITY AND DEBT

* SAYS EXPECTS TO START OPERATION DURING FY2018-19 Source text: bit.ly/2BTOuhb Further company coverage: