BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals L.P. Q3 net income ‍per common unit $0.16​
November 6, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals L.P. Q3 net income ‍per common unit $0.16​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports third quarter 2017 results and declares cash distribution on common and subordinated units

* Black stone minerals lp qtrly ‍average production of 37.0 Mboe/D, an increase of 6% over corresponding period in 2016​

* Black Stone Minerals LP - ‍estimates production for q3 was adversely impacted by about 500 Boe/D due to hurricane harvey​

* Black Stone Minerals LP qtrly net income ‍per common unit $0.16​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

