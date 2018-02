BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals Q4 Production Of 38.1 MBOE/D, Up 28%

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals LP:

* BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND UPDATED LONG-TERM PRODUCTION OUTLOOK

* QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 38.1 MBOE/D, UP 28%

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $95.4 MILLION VERSUS $56.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER BOE, EXCLUDING EFFECT OF DERIVATIVE SETTLEMENTS, WAS $28.21, UP 3%​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT $0.15​​

* BLACK STONE MINERALS - ‍ESTIMATED PROVED OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESERVES AT YEAR-END 2017 WERE 67.9 MMBOE, AN INCREASE OF 7% FROM 63.4 MMBOE AT YEAR-END 2016​

* SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 OF 41 MBOE/D - 43 MBOE/D, FOR 2019 OF 44 MBOE/D - 46 MBOE/D AND FOR 2020 OF 45 MBOE/D - 47 MBOE/D

* SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2021 OF 47 MBOE/D - 49 MBOE/D AND FOR 2022 OF 50 MBOE/D - 52 MBOE/D

* EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $15 MILLION AND $25 MILLION IN WORKING INTEREST PARTICIPATION CAPITAL IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS WORKING INTEREST PARTICIPATION CAPITAL TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOLLOWING Q1 OF 2018​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 41 MBOE/D​ TO 43 MBOE/D​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $103.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S