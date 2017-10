Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud Inc - ‍on October 2, 2017, Blackbaud Inc borrowed $138.7 million pursuant to a revolving credit loan under its senior secured credit facility

* Blackbaud Inc says loan is to finance its acquisition of giving limited, a United Kingdom private limited liability company - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xVAcgR) Further company coverage: