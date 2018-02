Feb 6 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc:

* BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $218.8 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* BLACKBAUD - SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $870 MILLION TO $890 MILLION

* BLACKBAUD - SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW OF $165 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* BLACKBAUD - SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.75 TO $2.88

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 20.6% TO 21.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: