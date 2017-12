Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY AND QUALCOMM EXTEND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP TO DELIVER AUTOMOTIVE PLATFORMS FOR NEXT GENERATION VEHICLES

* BLACKBERRY - ‍AS PART OF RELATIONSHIP, COS AGREED TO OPTIMIZE SELECT QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES’ HARDWARE PLATFORMS WITH BLACKBERRY‘S QNX SOFTWARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: