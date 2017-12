BRIEF-Blackberry Reports Q3 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share Of $0.03

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry:

* BLACKBERRY REPORTS RECORD SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER IN Q3 FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 74.3 PERCENT VERSUS 73.5 PERCENT LAST QUARTER

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q3 REVENUE $235 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $215.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $920 MILLION TO $950 MILLION

* TOTAL CASH BALANCE OF $2.5 BILLION AT THE END OF THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER‍​

* CASH IMPACT OF THE NOKIA ARBITRATION DECISION WILL BE REFLECTED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $226 MILLION VERSUS $289 MILLION

* MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018‍​

* THERE WERE NO PURCHASE ORDERS WITH CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS AT END OF THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, DOWN FROM $35 MILLION A YEAR AGO‍​