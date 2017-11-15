BRIEF-Blackberry says ‍has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Teletry​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with teletry​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​

* Blackberry - ‍as part of arrangement, teletry will have right to sublicense broad range of co’s patents to majority of global smartphone manufacturers​

* Blackberry - ‍will retain ownership of about 40,000 patents, applications, operate own licensing program outside of teletry's sublicensing rights​