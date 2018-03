March 7 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY LTD - SIGNED A TECHNOLOGY AND BRAND LICENSING DEAL FOR “BLACKBERRY SECURE” WITH SWISS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MAKER, PUNKT TRONICS AG

