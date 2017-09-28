FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as “Blackberry Secure”​

* Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

