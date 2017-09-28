BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal
* Blackberry Ltd - announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd
* Blackberry Ltd - first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone
* Blackberry Ltd - licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as “Blackberry Secure”
* Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018