BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as “Blackberry Secure”​

* Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018​