Nov 28 (Reuters) - Blackbird Energy Inc:

* BLACKBIRD ENERGY INC - QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.00​

* BLACKBIRD ENERGY INC - QTRLY ‍PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUE $2.8 MILLION

* BLACKBIRD ENERGY INC - ‍DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2017, BLACKBIRD AVERAGED PRODUCTION OF 2.7 MMCF/D OF NATURAL GAS​