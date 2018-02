Feb 27 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc:

* BLACKHAWK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.28

* Q4 REVENUE $942 MILLION VERSUS $780.6 MILLION

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS - QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING REVENUES TOTALED $423.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 20% FROM LAST YR‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28, REVENUE VIEW $391.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ RECORDED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $22.5 MILLION, $46 MILLION IN Q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: