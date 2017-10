BRIEF-Blackhawk reports Q3 loss of $0.14/shr

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $419.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $216.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.56 to $1.70​

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees ‍ 2017 operating revenues $2,169 million to $2,262 million​

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - ‍company’s revised 2017 annual free cash flow projection is in range of $125 million to $140 million​

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees ‍ 2017 diluted eps $0.35 to $0.42​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 ‍adjusted operating revenues $940 million to $981 million​

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - ‍q3 adjusted operating revenues $ 208.3 million​

* Blackhawk Network-‍believe competitive pressures in some retail markets to result in lower growth in co's U.S. Retail physical channels going forward​