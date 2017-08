June 27 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd:

* Blackmores announces company leadership changes

* Chief executive officer and managing director Christine Holgate will be leaving Blackmores

* Stephen Chapman, who took on role as acting chairman whilst Marcus was on leave, will continue on as chairman

* Board has asked Marcus Blackmore to step in as interim CEO prior to board appointing a new chief executive officer