August 9, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-BlackPearl production for Q2 averaged 10,386 bbls/d

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc

* BlackPearl announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* BlackPearl Resources Inc says production for quarter averaged 10,386 bbls/d, 7% higher than Q2 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* BlackPearl Resources inc says planning to spend between $195 and $200 million on capital projects in FY

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017

* BlackPearl Resources Inc - capital program is expected to be funded from a combination of our anticipated adjusted funds flow

* BlackPearl Resources Inc - corporate production for Q3 2017 is expected to be between 9,000 and 9,500 boe/d

* BlackPearl Resources Inc says adjusted funds flow is expected to be between $52 and $57 million in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

