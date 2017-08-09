FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackPearl production for Q2 averaged 10,386 bbls/d
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-BlackPearl production for Q2 averaged 10,386 bbls/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc

* BlackPearl announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* BlackPearl Resources Inc says production for quarter averaged 10,386 bbls/d, 7% higher than Q2 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* BlackPearl Resources inc says planning to spend between $195 and $200 million on capital projects in FY

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017

* BlackPearl Resources Inc - capital program is expected to be funded from a combination of our anticipated adjusted funds flow

* BlackPearl Resources Inc - corporate production for Q3 2017 is expected to be between 9,000 and 9,500 boe/d

* BlackPearl Resources Inc says adjusted funds flow is expected to be between $52 and $57 million in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.