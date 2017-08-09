BRIEF-BlackPearl reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc-

* BlackPearl announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for quarter averaged 10,386 bbls/d, 7% higher than q2 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02‍​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍oil and natural gas sales increased 33% in Q2 of 2017 to $37.7 million from $28.3 million in same period in 2016​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍realized oil price before effects of risk management activities in q2 was $41.93 per barrel versus $34.44 per barrel last year

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍planning to spend between $195 and $200 million on capital projects in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍2017 adjusted funds flow is expected to be between $52 and $57 million​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for q3 2017 is expected to be between 9,000 and 9,500 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: