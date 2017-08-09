FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-BlackPearl reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02‍​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-BlackPearl reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02‍​

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc-

* BlackPearl announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for quarter averaged 10,386 bbls/d, 7% higher than q2 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02‍​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍oil and natural gas sales increased 33% in Q2 of 2017 to $37.7 million from $28.3 million in same period in 2016​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍realized oil price before effects of risk management activities in q2 was $41.93 per barrel versus $34.44 per barrel last year

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍planning to spend between $195 and $200 million on capital projects in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍2017 adjusted funds flow is expected to be between $52 and $57 million​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for q3 2017 is expected to be between 9,000 and 9,500 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.