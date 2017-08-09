FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackPearl reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02‍​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 9:18 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-BlackPearl reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc-

* BlackPearl announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for quarter averaged 10,386 bbls/d, 7% higher than q2 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02‍​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍oil and natural gas sales increased 33% in Q2 of 2017 to $37.7 million from $28.3 million in same period in 2016​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍realized oil price before effects of risk management activities in q2 was $41.93 per barrel versus $34.44 per barrel last year

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍planning to spend between $195 and $200 million on capital projects in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍2017 adjusted funds flow is expected to be between $52 and $57 million​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017​

* BlackPearl Resources Inc- ‍production for q3 2017 is expected to be between 9,000 and 9,500 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.