2 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - offering $125 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - notes will mature on june 15, 2022

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

