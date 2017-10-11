FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock CEO Fink says we now manage close to $6 trillion - CNBC ‍​
October 11, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 6 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink says U.S. stocks deserve their higher premium - CNBC ‍​

* BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says under investing for retirement is a serious problem in the U.S. - CNBC ‍​

* BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says a flattened yield curve wouldn’t be good for stocks - CNBC ‍​

* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says we now manage close to $6 trillion - CNBC ‍​

* BlackRock CEO Fink says defined contribution money overweighted in bonds - CNBC ‍​

* BlackRock CEO Fink says active management will continue outperformance- CNBC ‍​

* BlackRock CEO Fink says “we need tax reform and need to modernize it” - CNBC ‍​ Further company coverage:

