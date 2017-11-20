FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock downgrades view of U.S. government, corporate bonds
November 20, 2017

BRIEF-BlackRock downgrades view of U.S. government, corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* BlackRock Inc’s Investment Institute downgrades view of 5-10 year U.S. government bonds to ‘underweight’ -note

* BlackRock Investment Institute downgrades views of U.S. corporate investment grade bonds to neutral

* BlackRock ranks bond categories on best-to-worst scale from overweight to neutral and underweight

* BlackRock chief fixed-income strategist Jeffrey Rosenberg says he prefers to take risk in equity versus debt

* ‘When credit spreads are this tight, even a relatively small selloff can wipe out’ advantage of credit -Rosenberg Further company coverage:

