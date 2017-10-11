FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $5.92
October 11, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $5.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* BlackRock reports third quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $5.78, or $5.92 as adjusted

* Q3 earnings per share $5.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $5.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc - qtrly GAAP revenue $3,233 ‍​ million versus $2,837 million

* BlackRock inc - assets under management at quarter-end were $5.98‍​ trillion versus $5.12 trillion

* BlackRock Inc - Q3 adjusted operating income $‍​1,398 million versus $1,216 million last year

* BlackRock Inc - qtrly cash management AUM increased 6 percent to $425.4 billion, driven by $20.4 billion of net inflows‍​

* BlackRock Inc qtrly iShares ETFs long-term net inflows of $52.3 billion‍​

* Q3 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc - $76 billion of long-term net inflows in qtr‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

