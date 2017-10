Oct 23 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* ‍IS EXPLORING A POTENTIAL SECONDARY LISTING OF ITS GREATER EUROPE, EQUITIES-FOCUSED, INVESTMENT TRUST ON JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE​

* ‍BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LISTING IS PLANNED FOR END OF NOVEMBER, SUBJECT TO GENERATING A MINIMUM LEVEL OF DEMAND​

* ‍PSG CAPITAL ARE ACTING AS CORPORATE ADVISORS AND SOLE BOOKRUNNER TO BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST IN SOUTH AFRICA​