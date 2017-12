Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filing

* SHOWS BLACKROCK INC BUYS 81.3 MLN H-SHARES IN PETROCHINA CO LTD AT AN AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF HK$5.245 ($0.2873) ON NOV 30

* SHOWS BLACKROCK'S LONG POSITION IN PETROCHINA RISES TO 8.11 PERCENT FROM 7.73 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AyBpdx Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8137 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)