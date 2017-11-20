BRIEF-BlackRock's Turnill says expects recent strength in oil prices to moderate over near term

Nov 20 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc strategist Richard Turnill:

* BlackRock Inc strategist Richard Turnill says “we expect the recent strength in oil prices to moderate over the near term”

* BlackRock’s Turnill says “we could see limited upward price movement if OPEC proceeds with extension of oil production cuts as expected” ‍​

* BlackRock’s Turnill says “we see reasons to believe price gains will moderate even with an OPEC extension”‍​

* BlackRock’s Turnill-“heightened tensions” in Middle East between Saudi Arabia, Iran & greater-than-expected oil demand could push up prices over near term

* BlackRock’s Turnill says “we prefer tech and financials in equities, but are finding more opportunities within the energy sector”

* BlackRock's Turnill - "we are neutral toward high yield energy bonds and prefer the exploration companies relative to service companies in this space"