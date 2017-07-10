FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 8:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's UK strategic alternative income fund raises over 500 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock has completed first close of its UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund

* Fund closed at end of June with over 500 million stg secured in commitments from a range of institutional investors in UK

* BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund is a sterling-denominated pooled fund, designed to deliver predictable, long-term cash flows targeting a net annual yield of 5 pct over the investment cycle

* BlackRock's 2017 Rebalancing Survey found that large institutional investors are set to deploy cash in 2017, with investors expected to make significant moves into less liquid assets.

* On a net basis, 63 pct of UK investors expect to increase their allocations to real assets this year. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.