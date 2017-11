Nov 8 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp

* Blackstone Group Lp - ‍announced plans to implement private multi-family residential rooftop solar project in United States​

* Blackstone Group Lp - ‍project will be run by StuyTown Property Services (SPS), property management company of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village​