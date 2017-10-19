BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP Q3 2017 total revenues $1.75 billion versus $1.43 billion ‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP

* Blackstone Group LP Q3 2017 total revenues $1.75 billion versus $1.43 billion ‍​

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly net income per unit $0.56‍​

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly economic net income was $834 million, up 21 percent; qtrly economic net income per unit $0.69

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly distributable earnings was $626 million, up 5 percent; qtrly distributable earnings per unit $0.52

* Blackstone Group LP - inflows were $19.7 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to$62.4 billion‍​

* Blackstone group LP - total AUM increased 7% year-over-year to $387.4 billion at quarter-end

* Blackstone Group LP - declared qtrly distribution of $0.44/common unit to record holders of common units at the close of business on October 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S