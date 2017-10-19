FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP Q3 2017 total revenues $1.75 billion versus $1.43 billion ‍​
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP Q3 2017 total revenues $1.75 billion versus $1.43 billion ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP

* Blackstone Group LP Q3 2017 total revenues $1.75 billion versus $1.43 billion ‍​

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly net income per unit $0.56‍​

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly economic net income was $834 million, up 21 percent; qtrly economic net income per unit $0.69

* Blackstone Group LP qtrly distributable earnings was $626 million, up 5 percent; qtrly distributable earnings per unit $0.52

* Blackstone Group LP - inflows were $19.7 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to$62.4 billion‍​

* Blackstone group LP - total AUM increased 7% year-over-year to $387.4 billion at quarter-end

* Blackstone Group LP - declared qtrly distribution of $0.44/common unit to record holders of common units at the close of business on October 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2zAegq6) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.