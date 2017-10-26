FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Blackwells Capital Llc says sent letter to board, management of Supervalu ​
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Blackwells Capital Llc says sent letter to board, management of Supervalu ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc - sent letter to board, management of Supervalu Inc​

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc says seeks to immediately engage with board of Supervalu to review proposed business improvement initiatives​

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc says owns approximately 3.6 percent of Supervalu’s common stock and equivalents​

* ‍Blackwells Capital - ‍requested near-term meeting with supervalu board, management to review its proposal, develop plan to strengthen co, performance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.