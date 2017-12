Dec 7 (Reuters) - BLIRT SA:

* CO‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN MARIAN POPINIGIS REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 32.62 PERCENT STAKE FROM 43.28 PERCENT

* POPINIGIS LOWERES STAKE VIA SALE OF 0.9 MILLION SHARES ON DEC 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)