Oct 27 (Reuters) - BLIS Technologies Ltd

* ‍Sees trading revenue for HY18 of $2.069 million​

* Expects Co’s revenue for year ended 31 march 2018 to be similar to that of FY2017, with a small positive EBITDA and a net deficit​

* Expects ‍EBITDA deficit of $953,000 and a net deficit before tax of $1.246 M for HY18

* "While performance in HY18 is below expectations, board anticipates a recovery in second half of financial year ending 31 March 18"​