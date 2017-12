Nov 30 (Reuters) - Block One Capital Inc:

* AGREES TO ACQUIRE UP TO 90% OF CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING OPERATION

* ‍IS TO INVEST UP TO US$2.3 MILLION TO ACQUIRE UP TO 90% OF TG12​

* FIRST INVESTMENT IS SCHEDULED TO BE MADE IMMEDIATELY, PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WILL ACQUIRE A 40% INTEREST IN TG12 FOR $250,000 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )