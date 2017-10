Oct 9 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

* Block Trade-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:Bookrunner announces intention to offer 150 million shares of Intesa Sanpaolo which it acquired from Compagnia Di San Paolo‍​

* Block Trade-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA: placing by a resale to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Block Trade-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA: bookrunner says placing shares represent 0.95% of company’s issued ordinary share capital Further company coverage: