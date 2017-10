Oct 12 (Reuters) - BLOCK TRADE - LXI REIT PLC

* BLOCK TRADE - LXI REIT PLC: ‍RAISED PROCEEDS OF £60.2 MILLION PURSUANT TO ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.01 EACH UNDER PLACING PROGRAMME​

* BLOCK TRADE - LXI REIT PLC: ‍APPLICATIONS RECEIVED UNDER SECOND ISSUE FOR 58.7 MILLION SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT 102.5 PENCE PER SHARE​