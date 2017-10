Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc:

* BLOCK TRADE - NANOCO GROUP - PLACED 22,546,405 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT PRICE OF 18 PENCE PER SHARE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS PURSUANT TO PLACING​

* BLOCK TRADE - NANOCO GROUP - ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT 10.0 PERCENT OF EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY AND FUNDRAISING SHARES REPRESENT 19.999 PERCENT ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)