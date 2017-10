BRIEF-Block Trade - Stor-Age Property says ‍launch of equity raising about 900 mln rand

Oct 24 (Reuters) - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT LTD:

* BLOCK TRADE - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT: ‍LAUNCH OF EQUITY RAISING OF ABOUT R900 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES ​

* BLOCK TRADE - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT: ‍EQUITY RAISE WILL BE COMPLETED, IN PART, BY WAY OF VENDOR CONSIDERATION PLACINGS

* BLOCK TRADE - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT: BALANCE OF EQUITY RAISE AUTHORISED IN TERMS OF STOR-AGE‘S EXISTING GENERAL AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES FOR CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)