Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blockchain Power Trust:

* ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* MIKE MURPHY HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CFO OF TRUST EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 6, 2018, TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES​

* ‍HAS COMMENCED SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ANTICIPATES FILLING POSITION IN NEAR FUTURE​