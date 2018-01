Jan 23 (Reuters) - Block.one:

* BLOCK.ONE AND MIKE NOVOGRATZ’S GALAXY DIGITAL ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE FOR NEW $325 MILLION EOS.IO FUND‍​

* BLOCK.ONE SAYS FORMATION OF JV FOCUSED ON DEVELOPING EOS.IO ECOSYSTEM, MAKING INVESTMENTS IN PROJECTS THAT UTILIZE EOS.IO BLOCKCHAIN SOFTWARE

* BLOCK.ONE SAYS BLOCK.ONE AND GALAXY DIGITAL WILL DEPLOY CAPITAL FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS THROUGH CAPITALIZATION OF $325 MILLION EOS.IO ECOSYSTEM FUND