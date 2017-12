Dec 14 (Reuters) - Blocktrade: Alphamin Resources Corp :

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT SOUTH AFRICAN PRIVATE PLACEMENT CLOSED AT 12:00 ON 11 DECEMBER 2017​

* SAYS ‍9 951 178 UNITS WILL BE ISSUED TO SOUTH AFRICAN PARTICIPANTS AT PRICE OF ZAR3.40 PER UNIT​

* ‍TOTAL EQUITY RAISE IN SOUTH AFRICA OF ZAR33 834 005.20 (ABOUT USD2 500 896.62)​