* PROPOSAL TO ISSUE UP TO 152,375,471 ORDINARY SHARES ON A NON PRE- EMPTIVE BASIS​

* ‍ISSUE OF UP TO 152,375,471 SHARES AT PRICE PER SHARE OF US$1.0114​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FINANCE FUTURE INVESTMENTS IN ADDITION TO COMMITMENTS ALREADY MADE TO TESARO, LEXICON AND BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB​