BRIEF-Blue apron currently estimates that ipo price per share will be between $10.00 and $11.00

June 28 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Currently estimated that IPO price per share for class A common stock will be between $10.00 and $11.00 - SEC filing

* Says had previously expected IPO to be priced between $15.00 and $17.00 per share - SEC filing

* Says estimate net proceeds from sale of class A common stock in IPO will be about $292.7 million

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes