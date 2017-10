Aug 10 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings- in future expect to incur capex, primarily related to fulfillment centers - sec filing

* Blue Apron Holdings- as of June 30, projected capex expected to amount to about $40 million to $80 million in aggregate for remainder of 2017 and 2018