BRIEF-Blue Apron says ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co's total workforce

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍on Oct 18, 2017, co implemented a company-wide realignment of personnel to support its strategic priorities - SEC filing​

* Blue Apron Holdings - ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co’s total workforce across both co’s corporate offices and fulfillment centers​

* Blue Apron Holdings - as result of realignment, co expects to incur about $3.5 million in employee-related expenses, primarily consisting of severance payments

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍company expects to incur employee related expenses during Q4 of 2017​