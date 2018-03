March 5 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp:

* BLUE BIRD EXTENDS ALLISON 7-YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY INTO 2018

* BLUE BIRD - ‍EXTENDED STANDARD 7-YEAR WARRANTY APPLIES TO NEW BLUE BIRD BUSES EQUIPPED WITH ALLISON 2500 & 2550 PUPIL TRANSPORT SERIES TRANSMISSIONS​