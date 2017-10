Aug 8 (Reuters) - BLUE CAP AG:

* AT THE END OF THE FIRST SIX MONTHS, THE PRELIMINARY EBITDA WAS APPROXIMATELY EUR 7.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 3.7 MILLION)​

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 70 PERCENT TO EUR 74.4 MILLION

* H1 PRELIMINARY EBIT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 2.6 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)