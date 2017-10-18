FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Capital posts preliminary Q3 catastrophe losses
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Blue Capital posts preliminary Q3 catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd

* Blue Capital announces preliminary third quarter catastrophe losses

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - ‍preliminary Q3 catastrophe losses of $57.5 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums​

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - ‍expects September 30, 2017 book value per share to be approximately $14.48​

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings - Q3 ‍estimated losses reflect impact of three major hurricanes which made landfall and two earthquakes in Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
