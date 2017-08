July 27 (Reuters) - BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD:

* CLOSING OF CELL C RECAPITALISATION IS ANTICIPATED TO COMMENCE ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS WILL BE REDUCED TO 6 BILLION RAND

* ACQUISITION BY BLUE LABEL THROUGH PREPAID COMPANY, OF 47.37% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF 3G IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE ON FRIDAY, 28 JULY 2017