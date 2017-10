Aug 7 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* CELL C RECAPITALISATION HAS BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED, RESULTING IN CELL C‘S NET BORROWINGS BEING REDUCED TO BELOW R6 BILLION

* BLUE LABEL, THROUGH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, PREPAID COMPANY, NOW OWNS 45% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CELL C