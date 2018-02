Feb 15 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* ‍BASIC, HEADLINE AND CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED NOV 30 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 20% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* ‍SEES HY HEPS UP 94% - 114% TO 76.73C - 93.08C ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: